More than 2,000 open positions have been added to the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair, held virtually this Thursday, April 29 through Sunday, May 2. Job seekers can chat live with hiring employers and resource organizations from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday. Registration is required to access the job portal – click here and choose Turnaround Houston from the drop-down menu. Or, for more information, go to www.houstontx.gov/turnaround.

Positions are available for all skill levels, and job seekers can also connect with hiring managers and company representatives, as well as find information about job readiness tools, training and continued education. Those who have criminal histories are welcome to attend.

Turnaround Houston, which combines the elements of a job fair and a resource center, is a community-based initiative created by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2016.

“If you are looking to turn your life around through gainful employment, I encourage you to attend this event,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “In addition to job postings, Turnaround Houston can point you in the right direction if you are looking for assistance in eliminating barriers that have kept you from finding and keeping a job.”

Turnaround Houston is held in collaboration with the Office of Business Opportunity, the Office of Council Member Edward Pollard – Houston City Council District J, and Workforce Solutions.

“There will be full and part time positions in industries such as hotels and restaurants, health care, human resources, accounting, insurance agencies, building maintenance, aviation, training, manufacturing and more,” said Marsha E. Murray, director of the Office of Business Opportunity. “All the best on your job search, and we’ll see you online.”