The wildly successful inititive of Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Hire Houston Youth program will open its job board on Monday, March 15, and is open to Houston residents ages 16 to 24 who are looking for a job.

Turner joined business and community leaders Friday to make this announcement about his signature Hire Houston Youth program.

“I want everyone to remember that Hire Houston Youth is Houston’s promise to the educational and employment empowerment of our youth. We are building stronger bridges to assist in the transition from school to work,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I am calling on all employers, small and large, those from the public and private sector, our service providers, our financial institutions, philanthropic partners, and educators to partner with us to expose, prepare, and provide meaningful work experiences for our youth.”

The Hire Houston Youth program has reached tremendous strides, growing from 450 positions in 2015 to over 10,000 job opportunities in 2019. Due to the pandemic, HHY transitioned to a virtual “earn and learn” program in 2020. The move allowed its participants to train and work in a remote setting.

When the HHY job board opens Monday, March 15, positions will be available in government, the private sector, and nonprofit agencies for year-round and summer opportunities. The City of Houston will be hiring up to 500 youth during the summer, offering $10 an hour, 32-hours a week, for up to 8 weeks.

Employers can sign up, and youth can apply for jobs by visiting http://www.hirehoustonyouth.org. For more information, please visit our website or contact our team at hirehoustonyouth@houstontx.gov.

About Hire Houston Youth

The Hire Houston Youth Program is the first city-wide, collective impact postsecondary and workforce effort bringing together dozens of unique, outstanding partners from our diverse city. Youth, age 16–24, are offered seven-week paid summer jobs and internships at the City of Houston, the public, private, and philanthropic sectors. HHY serves as the facilitator to connect youth to local jobs where they are empowered with an “earn and learn” opportunity in Houston’s dynamic economy.

In 2016, HHY increased its reach from 450 youth to 1,135; in 2017, HHY offered over 5,000 job opportunities; and our biggest year to date came in 2019 with over 11,500 jobs. In 2020, the impact of COVID-19 devastated summer youth employment programs around the nation.

“The pandemic compromised our hard-earned gains, but we persevered and placed over 1,800+ youth into virtual/digital, community health, and COVID-19 related jobs and internships. We were one of the only cities in the country to support a summer youth employment program actively,” said Mayor Turner.

