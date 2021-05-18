Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments.

The rapper’s charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an advanced business program for students at three HISD schools.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve been focused on academic enrichment projects and making donations to already exciting organizations that can execute it,” said 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

“Following COVID, providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship, it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston. It’s three schools now, but it’s going be a lot more. Watch me.”

G Unity Labs, which Mayor Sylvester Turner said provide resources and MBA level instruction, will be placed at Worthing, Wheatley ad Kashmere high schools. During the labs, these high school scholars will learn the ins out and outs of running a business, including creating a business plan.

G Unity Foundation donated $300,000 to the program, which HISD matched for a total of $600,000.