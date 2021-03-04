Amanda Edwards, founder of the new local non-profit, Be the Solution: Community Empowerment Organization, is sponsoring a community service call-to-action to help seniors impacted by the recent winter storm.

Though the storm hit Houston nearly two weeks ago, many of our most vulnerable neighbors are still suffering from the winter storms that swept across Texas along with the widespread power outages. Edwards and her army of volunteers wants to make sure that Houston’s most vulnerable populations like our low-income senior citizens are not left behind in this recovery.

Thus, Edwards is calling for Round 2 of phone banking to identify the remaining needs of area senior citizens and connect them to resources.

For those interested in joining Edwards to empower our communities through solutions, engagement, and public service in this event to help identify the needs of local seniors, contact info@amandakedwards.com or visit https://www.mobilize.us/amandakedwards/event/377545/.