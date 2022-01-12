Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Greater Houston, an association representing the interests of merit shop contractors and their employees, is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Scholarship Program. Offered to college students pursuing a career in construction, the scholarships ABC Greater Houston annually provides are just some of the ways the association supports education and workforce development.

The selection of recipients for ABC’s 2022 Scholarship awards will be made by ABC Greater Houston Scholarship Committee members in March. Last year, thirteen students were selected to receive a scholarship, representing Texas A&M University, Prairie View A&M, The University of Houston, Sam Houston State University, and Houston Community College.

To qualify for the ABC Scholarship, a candidate must be enrolled as an undergraduate student at a university or community college at the time of application. In addition, candidates are asked to provide two reference letters, transcript, copy of degree plan, and a typed essay. Applicants must meet certain criteria found in the scholarship application and be a full-time student with a grade point average of 2.75 or higher. Following submission, applications will be evaluated by the ABC Greater Houston Scholarship Committee. The deadline to submit all required materials is March 1.

To learn more about the Scholarship Program, please visit https://abchouston.org/college-scholarships/.

To learn more about ABC Greater Houston, please visit www.abchouston.org.