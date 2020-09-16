Black Arts Matter: TSU among top 20 HBCU art programs

19. Xavier University (New Orleans, LA)

Xavier is known as one of the top producers of Black doctors. But while President Emeritus Norman Francis was building a top-notch STEM program, he was also building an amazing art center. XULA art village houses spaces for ceramics and sculpture; drawing, painting, photography and printmaking. The campus features an art collection and sculpture garden. Students are able to participate in an annual showcase sponsored by the Links and held at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

Notable alumni include: David Anthony Geary, Frank Hayden and Ashley Lorraine.

At a time when the country is facing many challenges, from COVID to uprisings in cities across the country there has been an increased focus on racial injustice and inequality and on black lives, in general. Black artists, particularly those trained at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s), have been telling the stories of black life- struggles and triumphs, dreams and denials and everyday life on canvas, in clay and through the camera lens for more than a century. The Hundred-Seven has researched art programs at over 100 HBCUs and published a list of 20 Top HBCU Art Programs. Additionally, The Hundred-Seven is shining the spotlight on 15 HBCU-trained visual artists and their work.

See HBCU Legends Artists http://www.thehundred-seven.org/artists.html

The Hundred-Seven was founded by educator, historian and HBCU expert, Leslie D.W. Jones to promote higher education through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Hundred-Seven’s website, launched two months ago, not only highlights the accomplishments of HBCUs and their alumni, but includes the only online searchable database that features every academic program offered by every HBCU. Thousands of visitors, including students, parents and counselors have already connected with the site to identify which college has the academic program to meet their needs. The Hundred-Seven’s site includes more than 1000 academic programs ranging from common programs like Accounting, Education and Psychology to more unique offering like Motorsports Management, Golf Management and Jewelry Design. All levels of degrees are included, from Associate’s to Doctoral degrees, certificate and online programs.

Special Mention: For nearly 25 years each summer TOUGALOO COLLEGE has offered a week-long Artist Colony for artists, art educators, art students, hobbyists, art enthusiasts. World-renowned artists come and teach classes in a wide range of areas including pastel painting, jewelry making, and sculpting.