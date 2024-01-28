Bernard and Shirley Kinsey are seen as the faces of the world-renowned Kinsey Collection, showcasing a growing display of Black artifacts, art, and history, but their son Khalil is the glue that keeps the collection together as the chief curator and general manager for the exhibitions.

For the next six months, the Kinsey Collection will be displayed at the Holocaust Museum, where art lovers can explore the artistry of Black Americans from the 16th century through the slavery and civil rights era all the way to the present day.

Born into a family deeply rooted in the appreciation of art and history, Khalil reflects on his role as a son witnessing the evolution of the Kinsley Collection. The collection, initiated by his parents in the 1970s, is a testament to their love for travel, black history, and the arts. For Khalil, being part of this journey is not just a professional endeavor but an honor and a privilege. It’s an extension of the values he instilled growing up, where his parents championed information, turning their home into a space where people gathered not to showcase possessions but to share knowledge.

“It’s an extension of the home that I grew up in, where my parents championed information,” he said. “They were showing pieces of the collection, not from a place of, ‘Look what we have,’ but more so, ‘You should know this.'”

Before donning a curator’s hat, Khalil ventured into fashion and music. His eclectic interests continue to shape his identity and approach to curating. Today, he is not only a curator but also a business owner, running a wine bar and a gallery. His involvement in the fashion and music worlds, from his upbringing in Los Angeles, has positioned him uniquely in the art landscape.

“I’m looking for what’s missing, and I’m looking to kind of bend and break the rules wherever possible, in all of the right ways,” he said”

Khalil emphasizes his hip-hop roots and outside cultural influences. Coming from left-of-center cultures that have significantly impacted mainstream trends, Khalil approaches his work with an unconventional lens. He looks for what’s missing and aims to challenge the norms. His upbringing and passions have cultivated instincts that navigate the rigid structures often associated with the art world.

“It’s always growing. It’s always morphing and changing and evolving. I suppose I don’t really look at things from a place of pros and cons, more so opportunities.”

He acknowledges the challenges of managing such a vast and dynamic exhibit. The collection is not static; it’s a living entity, evolving and growing. Collaborating with historian Larry Earl, Khalil emphasizes the importance of working as a team. It’s about keeping their arms around the collection correctly and ensuring it remains an evolving narrative.

According to Khalil, the decision to bring the Kinsley Collection to Houston is rooted in the city’s diversity. Houston, being the most diverse city in the country, aligns with the collection’s mission to reach as many people as possible. Khalil emphasizes that they always go where they’re invited, partnering with institutions that share a similar vision and understanding of the value the collection brings. Houston, with its vibrant cultures and communities, became a natural choice.

Reflecting on the purpose of the exhibition, Khalil simplifies it to three words: learn, use, and teach. He wants visitors to leave with a newfound understanding, prompting them to look at things differently, ask questions, and delve deeper into research. The collection serves as a catalyst for change, encouraging people to utilize the knowledge gained and share it with others.

He urges people to recognize the interconnectedness of everything.

“We want people to walk out of here to realize something in history that they didn’t know,” he said. “The African-American story is the greatest story ever.”