Houston, TX – Houston nonprofit Bread of Life (B.O.L) provided direct financial assistance to hundreds of families affected by Hurricane Ida. B.O.L. partnered with nonprofit Lucille’s 1913 providing Louisiana-inspired prepared meals to serve 430 families from Louisiana and other affected areas. Harris County Public Health was also on-site to provide 37 vaccines, giving $100 Visa gift cards to those getting their first vaccine dose. Additionally, Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson and Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD partnered with B.O.L. to identify and provide direct financial support to over 250 families who were displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Many attendees from the event say that this was the first aid support they had received in nearly the week since evacuating. “It’s important to keep an open door and a helping hand to our neighbors in need, especially during this time of year. Our goal was to set up a rapid response and I’m proud of all those who worked behind the scenes to provide relief” said B.O.L.executive director Johnie Jones. “Through the generous support of our partners, donors and volunteers, together we aim to continue making a tangible difference this hurricane season and beyond.”

Bread of Life continues to help those affected by Hurricane Ida by partnering with the Louisiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church for a two-week-long supply drive. B.O.L. is collecting water, hygiene products and nonperishable food for Houston Responds at their warehouse site, 2019 Crawford St., to be re-packaged and sent via 18-wheeler.

Following the hurricane relief supply drive, B.O.L. will host its monthly food and household supply distribution on Saturday, September 18, providing those in need within the Houston area with essentials for pandemic relief. Pre-registration for the event is highly encouraged for both meal and supply pick-up as well as COVID vaccinations. B.O.L. will serve as many people as possible; however, supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.