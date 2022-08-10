Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative launched

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress have announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents — Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. This initiative is the largest allocation of funding for children in Harris County history and the largest known investment of ARPA dollars by any county or city in the nation for early childhood development and education. The Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids so far includes over $80 million of investments in early childhood and is meant to improve outcomes for its youngest residents.

“This is a historic investment. Never before has Harris County had this focus on children,” said Judge Hidalgo. “Each component of the Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids initiative demonstrates that local government can improve the lives of residents for the long term when working with partners, community members, parents, teachers, and caretakers.

The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, will consist of multiple programs that will address early childhood education and development, as well as support infant and child health.

“It gives me great pleasure to know that the quality of life for many babies in Houston will greatly improve thanks to the Brighter Future for Harris County Kids initiative,” said U.S. Congressman Al Green. “The Brighter Future for Harris County Kids initiative consists of multiple programs that will address early childhood education and development, as well as support infant and child health.”

The more than $80 million in funds will be distributed between five different programs: The Child Tax Credit Outreach Program, the Early Childhood Impact Fund, Maternal and Child Health Program, Child Care Contracted Slots Program, as well as the Lead Abatement and Prevention Program.

“It is exceedingly important for us to invest in our youth because they are our future. I thank Judge Hidalgo for what she’s done to help make Houston a leading city in early childhood development. I look forward to supporting future similar initiatives that may be launched by Harris County,” Green added.