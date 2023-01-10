The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its full entertainment lineup.

The show, which will run from February 28 – March 19, lineup includes Houston natives and popular acts nationwide, like rapper Bun B, and Texas native Parker McCollum.

Luke Bryan will close out the rodeo on Sunday, March 19.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day.”

Other entertainers include Lauren Daigle, Walker Hayes, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, New Kids on the Block, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, The Chainsmokers, Turnpike Troubadours, La Fiera de Ojinaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan.

Tickets will go on sale on January 12. Shows on Feb. 28 – March 9 will be sold at 10 a.m. and March 10-19 shows will be sold at 2 p.m.