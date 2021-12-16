The former Vice Chair of the Texas Democratic Party is launching her campaign to unseat current Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Dr. Carla Brailey announced her intention to run for Lieutenant Governor of Texas.

Brailey, a native Texan, says they plan to engage voters across the state.

“I am proud to stand up as an African American woman, mother, community leader, activist and educator to be a champion for minority and marginalized communities across Texas. We’re not just trying to win a campaign, we’re building a movement that centers on the struggles of everyday Texans. Struggles that we’ve all lived and seen every single day,” Brailey said.

“These are troubling times in Texas. Human rights, civil rights and voting rights are under attack. Black folks see Dan Patrick as just another issue because we have a lot of Dan Patricks. Together we can stand up and give Texans hope that change is on the horizon and that together we can build a state that cares for all Texans,” Brailey said.

Brailey said she was inspired to run after watching the current leadership’s failure.

“I couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore and watch as Dan Patrick tried to drag our state backwards. As Lieutenant Governor, Patrick hasn’t delivered for Texans. He’s more interested in hateful rhetoric, attacks on our rights, and conspiracy theories. Texans deserve a leader that will put their interests first by building good-paying jobs, high quality education, affordable housing, and high-quality, affordable healthcare.”

For more information on Carla Brailey, please visit www.braileyfortexas.com/about