The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with special pricing on Southern Fried Chicken Wings on Friday, July 29, 2022, and National Cheesecake Day on Saturday, July 30, 2022, by featuring their famous triple-layer Third Ward Classic Cake!

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, the Cupcake Kitchen Houston will be offering eight Wings for just $8 from 12pm-9pm, while supplies last! The bakery and soul food kitchen makes amazing crispy, juicy, Southern Fried Chicken Wings fresh from a homemade recipe that has been handed down and perfected over generations!

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the bakery and soul food restaurant will be featuring a cheesecake dessert like nothing you’ve seen before in honor of National Cheesecake Day! The Cupcake Kitchen’s famous Third Ward Classic Cake is a colossal, three-desserts-in-one, slice of Heavenly decadence that starts with a full homemade Strawberry Cheesecake, followed by a second layer of Southern Pecan Pie, then topped with their signature Banana Pudding Cake and beautifully accented with fresh strawberries, pecans, vanilla wafers, caramel sauce, and fresh whipped cream!

Cupcake Kitchen’s Southern Fried Chicken Wings will be on special 8 Wings for $8 on National Chicken Wing Day

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, located at 2533 Southmore Blvd., Suite D, has become a popular staple of Midtown/Third Ward and is well known throughout Houston for deliciously indulgent desserts, like the Third Ward Classic Cake, along with fresh seafood and soul food, and daily rotation of affordable Southern home-cooked specialties and unique flavor combinations!

The bakery and restaurant were created by Houston native Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD elementary school math and science teacher who turned a catering service idea into her own bakery business in a years’ time!

The business savvy, self-taught chef launched the Cupcake Kitchen Houston in 2014 with her own special recipe cupcakes and desserts and expanded her business to offer savory Southern meals five days a week in 2019 when business boomed into a seven-figure comfort food goldmine!

Today, the Cupcake Kitchen has become one of the most welcoming and sought-after eateries in Houston and has drawn customers from across the country who were intrigued by the sweet and savory offerings on their Instagram page. The unique bakery and restaurant offer true homecooked meals made with love and generational recipes that feature everything from salmon and shrimp bowls to oxtails and jerk chicken wings, and wonderful signature desserts and daily specials for just $10!

The Cupcake Kitchen is open Wednesday and Thursday from 12pm – 8pm, Friday and Saturday from 12pm – 9pm and Sundays from 12pm – 7pm. For menus, catering, and more information, visit