Chef Keisha Griggs and Houston-based restauranteur Marcus Davis recently announced the launch of Black Chef Table, a culinary experience highlighting African/African American food purveyors and chefs identifying as Black Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). The multi-coursed dinner series will be hosted at Kulture Restaurant in downtown Houston and is set to launch in mid -July.

“Kulture: A Black Chef Table is dedicated to supporting the diverse culinary landscape and the vast spirit, wine, beer makers, and black-owned food purveyors by providing a space to cultivate, incubate and promote talent,” said Griggs, the event’s curator. “It will provide an opportunity to BIPOC gastro artists to showcase their talents and illustrate their culinary perspective on the national platform.”

Each dinner will highlight the trans-Atlantic food ways from Africa to and through the Caribbean, Asia, Spain, Mexico and the Americas. Chefs will bring their personal interpretation to seasonal ingredients, harvested from local African American-owned farms, gardens, and food purveyors. They will tell their story and guide guests into the exploration of food and spirits rooted in the African diaspora.

“Ujamaa – the principle of cooperative economics – has long been the foundation upon which we’ve built the offerings of our family of brands,” said Davis. “Collaborating with Chef Griggs to present Black Chef Table is a natural extension of that work. We want to utilize our platform to highlight the ever-growing landscape of Black culinarians in a way that acknowledges our contribution to world cuisine, leverages our buying power, and

benefits our economy.”

Farms and purveyors currently committed to support the series include:

• Fresh Life Organic

• Ivy League Farms

• PF Company

• Plant It Forward

Applications for chefs interested in being a part of Kulture: A Black Chef Table can be found at blackcheftable.com/apply. To sign up for updates on the event and ticket availability, visit www.blackcheftable.com or email contact@blackcheftable.com.