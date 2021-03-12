Change Happens has partnered with Children at Risk to facilitate an important discussion on “The State of Black Children in Texas: Pursuing a more equitable policy agenda.”

The two-day event (Summit on March 18 & Advocacy Day on March 19) will explore issues directly impacting some of Texas’ most vulnerable children while exploring inequities as they relate to policy.

Joined by statewide community leaders in health, education, advocacy, criminal justice and business, this experience will discuss the impact of poor public policy on Black children in Texas and will leave attendees with innovative advocacy strategies to push for a more equitable policy agenda across the state.

Join other attendees virtually on Thursday, March 18 from 10am – 2pm for Children at Risk’s annual education summit to learn more about the issues directly impacting some of Texas’ most vulnerable children.

The next morning, Friday, March 19, beginning at 10am, get ready for Racial Equity Advocacy Day! Tune in live to hear legislative champions from across Texas speak on recently filed legislation that seeks to maximize racial equity and mitigate disparity across Texas. All events will stream live at: facebook.com/childrenatrisk.