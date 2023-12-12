Kiotti, David Godsey and Justin Martin from Ijustgothit.com and the Godsey Martin law firm joined forces again for their annual “Christmas With Kiotti,” an event dedicated to assisting families in need.

The group carefully selected 20 families facing challenging circumstances and aimed to bring joy to their lives by generously gifting each family $500 and a special dinner from The Greasy Spoon just in time for the holidays. The response was overwhelming, with numerous heartfelt stories pouring in, depicting the emotional, physical, and financial struggles that many individuals had endured throughout the year.

“Us serving the community is just the right thing to do. For all the love and loyalty that the community shows us, we try to show it right back,” said Martin.

Godsey Martin, a law firm founded by childhood friends Justin Martin and David Godsey in 2007, officially established itself in 2010. Rooted in their shared experiences within their community, the firm has maintained a commitment to serving the very community they come from. This dedication to giving back is an integral part of their ongoing mission.

While most children recall a specific toy, Martin’s most cherished Christmas present was his mother’s smile.

“I went to 14 different schools in three or four different states between the time I was in kindergarten and the time I graduated from high school,” said Martin. “My mom was a single mother, who went from job to job. She was always trying to find the next check. Financially, I could tell when certain Christmases were better than others, but to see the look on her face when I opened a gift, because of all her hard work that she put into the month and two months before Christmas, that was the best gift I ever received; seeing her smile and her pride in what she was able to deliver to me.”

“We listened to hundreds of calls that came in and there were so many heart-touching stories of people in the city who the year has been hard for them emotionally, physically, and financially that just needed a little help. So, to be able to love on the city is always a good thing,” said Kiotti.

Among the recipients was 11-year-old Levi Keys, a student at Budewig Intermediate, who faced a traumatic incident on his way home. Levi was attacked by older boys, threatened with a gun, and forced to fight a group who jumped him.

“I was walking home from school and there are some apartments next to my school that if you cut through the apartments the walk is shorter in distance, but while I walked there these people targeted me for no reason. I didn’t even know them,” said Keys.

“I called 911 when my son came home bloody but they never showed up,” said Leys’ mother Lucille Longoria. “So I called the school. I didn’t have transportation at the moment and I felt helpless. I was really scared for my son, but the school told me there was nothing they could do because it didn’t happen on school property.”

While at the Christmas event, word of this incident got around and an arrest was made.

“I just got word from the officer on the case, that all three of the individuals who jumped my son in the video have been arrested,” said Longoria. “I want everyone to try and uplift my son as much as possible because if this would’ve gone any further he could have been dead before Christmas.”

Another participant, Chris Thomas, and his son, Chris Thomas Jr., eagerly welcomed the news. The father of eight had endured a challenging year, navigating a court case that drained both his finances and time. After successfully proving his innocence, he found himself in a precarious financial situation just before the holidays.

“As a Black father sometimes it’s hard to ask for help. Sometimes people look at us as fathers like we are supposed to always be strong no matter what happens, but sometimes we need help. As a man it’s okay to say you need help because you have people out here who are willing to help. Just never be afraid to ask for it,” said Thomas.

Stephanie Lyons was left to rebuild her life after losing her daughter in April last year.

“I lost my daughter last year on April 22, 2022, from a drug overdose of fentanyl. She was found passed away in her apartment and she had five kids. Three are with their father and I’m taking care of the other two,” said Lyons.

Lyons is forced to start over now as a parental figure to her 11-year-old grandson and 10-year-old granddaughter. Despite the immense challenges, Lyons is determined to support the children and help them move forward. She plans to use the $500 to benefit all five of the kids in her care.