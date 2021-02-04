In celebration of this year’s Black History Month, Comcast will honor eight community volunteers for the fourth year since the Mayor’s History Makers Awards presented by Comcast began. This year’s History Makers Award recipients will be celebrated through a series of vignettes that will be featured on Comcast’s social media platforms. Comcast will also donate $1,000 to the nonprofit organization of each honoree’s choice.

“This year’s honorees have dedicated their lives to serving the public, and they have contributed to making our community stronger and more resilient. They deserve to be celebrated every day and especially during Black History Month,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “I am grateful to Comcast for shining a positive light on these exceptional individuals. Time and again, Comcast demonstrates why they are a leader in corporate citizenship through commitment and action.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner at Mayor’s History Makers Awards in February 2020 | Photo courtesy of Comcast.

“The Mayor’s History Makers Awards give us an opportunity to recognize those who have played a vital role in positive change in their communities while celebrating the diversity of this great city,” said Ralph Martinez, senior vice president for Comcast’s Houston region. “Although we are unable to meet in-person this year, we feel it is important to continue the tradition of recognizing these community volunteers.”

2021 Mayor’s History Makers Award Honorees and Nominating Organizations

Dr. Judith Craven – Mayor Sylvester Turner Living Legend Honoree

Carol Mims Galloway – National Association for the Advancement of Colored People – Houston

Sue Johnson – Family Service Center of Galveston County

Dr. LaShondra Jones – South East Veterans’ Resource Effort – SERVE

Dr. Beverly Nolan – Holocaust Museum of Houston

Commissioner Grady Prestage – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Dr. Vernus Swisher – Center for Pursuit

Dr. Antonio Dwayne Tillis – East End Chamber Foundation

Honorees were judged on criteria that included their personal impact in the community, helping further the mission of a nonprofit organization and overcoming personal obstacles. Judges for the awards include Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County; Shannon LaNier Anchor, CW39, Blogger, Daddy Duty 365; Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, KPRC-TV; Francis Paige, Jr. Publisher, Houston Style Magazine; Edward Pollard, Houston City Council Member, District J; and Dr. Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University.

The award recipients will be featured on houston.comcast.com, Twitter (@ComcastHouston), and Facebook (@Comcast) through Feb. 28.