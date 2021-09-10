HOUSTON – The City of Houston is sending five trucks loaded with food, water, and additional relief supplies to help people in Louisiana rebuild from the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.

Individuals, businesses, faith leaders, and organizations generously donated relief supplies during Thursday’s Houston Paying it Forward with Love donation drive organized by the Office of Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Through a partnership with Kroger and A-Rocket Moving and Storage, drivers will begin transporting items to two warehouses in New Orleans for distribution to residents who need assistance. The deliveries will start on Friday, Sept. 10, and continue on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Video Credit: City of Houston

“I thank everyone for the outpouring of generosity. It helped to make the food and supply drive a success,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “The City of Houston knows firsthand that recovery from a major disaster can take years. We are doing our part to help our neighbors face the challenges of clearing debris, repairing homes, and having food, clean water, and other supplies to sustain them through the recovery.”

“The response was bigger than we expected, and we are very grateful to the faith leaders, City employees, and others who donated to help the people of Louisiana,” said Mayor’s Office of Community Relations Director Janice Weaver.

In addition, our partners with AIEn USA will deliver five 18 Wheelers from New Mexico that are loaded with cleaning wipes.

Below are the names of the following businesses, faith leaders, and individuals who supported the cause.