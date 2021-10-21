The Gen-Z and Millennials oftentimes get a bad rap and are called entitled and lazy. But more and more of these young people are proving that couldn’t be farther from the truth. With the pressures of student-loan debt, wage inequity, toxic corporate work environments, being overworked and underpaid are just some things that many in this generation say they will not put up with anymore. The side gig economy has opened the doors for young professionals to explore their talents while providing other options for financial and career flexibility.

That was the inspiration behind Clutch (formerly known as Campus Concierge), a platform for college students with side businesses to offer and shop for affordable services.

The Defender spoke with Clutch co-founder Madison Long about the start-up and the impact it has had in the higher education space.

Defender: Where did the idea behind Clutch first begin?

Long: Where we are now is really connecting students who have side hustles to students looking for affordable services or faculty or staff. The bigger mission is how can we economically empower students to have more control over their finances and provide them opportunities to grow these side hustles that they’re so wildly creative at. We launched this year. The first school was Texas Southern and we are currently working with some folks at St. Thomas University as well as Rice University and hope to expand to Prairie View in the coming months. We are trying to start small and get it right and build those relationships thoughtfully before going everywhere.

Defender: What did it take for you to launch this business?

Long: My co-founder (Simone May) and I have been working on this for at least two and a half years. When we started, we were both working full-time jobs. This (Clutch) was on the side. Our first developers were interns at a university who were helping us for college credit. We did luckily have someone in our family network who was able to fund and bring those interns on as part-time workers, contractors, and eventually employees. I was living in the Bay Area (California) and moved to Houston because my co-founder (Simone) was here. We were accepted into the DivInc accelerator program. They took us through a rigorous 12-week program of understanding our product market fit, customer discovery, and fundraising. Since then, we’ve been raising our first round of external capital. We’ve raised a significant amount that will help us be able to take it to the next level. To create a better product and marketing that will allow us to get into a hundred schools versus the three we’re starting with.

Defender: How does the service work?

Long: It’s a mobile app that students can download to start booking services. If you are interested in listing your service, we actually have an accompanying web application where they can go upload their schedule, put in pictures, their bio, etc. And then that feeds directly to the platform. Let’s say you have a side hustle and you do hair, you can apply on our website to be a provider. Our team will assess, there will be a quick onboarding call and then you’ll have your services listed. It’s free to sign up. We only take fees once you start getting services booked. Students at schools in Houston can download the app and start booking people. We are adding new services each week and getting new side hustlers on the platform as quickly as possible.

Laura Onyeneho covers the city’s education system as it relates to Black children for the Defender Network as a Report For America Corps member. Email her at laura@defendernetwork.com