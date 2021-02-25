Two area business entities with proven track records of community service and investment are at it again. Comcast NBCUniversal and the Wells Fargo Foundation are each donating $500k to Houston-area winter storm relief efforts.

COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL COMMITS $500K TO SUPPORT WINTER STORM URI RELIEF EFFORTS

Our hearts go out to the people of Houston, including thousands of our employees and customers who have been impacted by the extreme and devastating effects of Winter Storm Uri. To help support those impacted by the disaster, Comcast NBCUniversal is committed to providing $500,000 in support to Houston-area relief efforts, including cash and in-kind contributions.

The $500,000 commitment includes $250,000 in cash that will be shared between the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Houston. Additionally, the company will donate advertising time on its cable systems to these organizations to run public service announcements to help educate concerned citizens about how they can assist with relief efforts.

“Winter Storm Uri has truly highlighted the importance of businesses taking care of the community,” said Amanda McMillian, president and CEO for United Way of Greater Houston. “We thank Comcast for stepping up and making this donation that will provide a lifeline to Houston residents who are struggling due to the devastating effects of this extreme weather.”

Comcast NBCUniversal’s pledge is another step in the company’s commitment to providing a combination of financial and additional resources to assist with the relief efforts in Houston. Last week, Comcast opened more than 800,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots around the Houston area to help all area residents and emergency workers to connect during Winter Storm Uri.

“Comcast believes it is our responsibility to continue our support to strengthen the community, said Ralph Martinez, senior vice president for Comcast’s Houston region. “We hope this donation will help accelerate the recovery process and provide the support Houstonians need at this challenging time.”

The outpouring of support from Comcast NBCUniversal employees across the country has been tremendous. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the storm, and we will continue to identify ways to give back as rebuilding efforts begin.

WELLS FARGO FOUNDATION DONATES $500K FORTEXAS WINTER STORM DISASTER RELIEF

The devastating effects of several winter storms have left millions of Texans dealing with costly home damages and limited access to food and water. To help aid in relief efforts, the Wells Fargo Foundation will donate a total of $500,000 for response and recovery, including $50,000to American Red Cross and $100,000 to Feeding America’s network of 21 food banks in the state. The remaining $350,000 will be used to support local nonprofit efforts, as well as aid with the recovery in communities of color, who have been disproportionately impacted during this crisis.

“The recent winter storms caused a wide path of destruction and emotional distress, and we want our customers, employees and communities we serve across the state to know we are here for them,” said Nate Hurst, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We hope our donation helps local nonprofits expand their work and facilitate an equitable recovery from the severe weather. Importantly, we also wanted some of our funding to help build resiliency for the future so communities can better withstand the impacts of climate change.”

Wells Fargo is committed to providing support to customers, clients and employees affected by these storms, including suppressing/waiving/reversing certain fees, such as late fees. Payment assistance and disaster relief options requires customers to contact us. Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 800-219-9739. For up-to-date information on location closings, customers can visit our branch locator website.

Additionally, customers are able to make donations to the American Red Cross via online banking and mobile app via Zelle. Wells Fargo is also supporting employees through the WE Care Fund, a Wells Fargo program that provides financial grants to employees to cover unforeseen expenses caused by a disaster situation or a financial hardship that is beyond their control.