Comerica Bank was selected as one of four Leaders in Financial Education Award (LiFE) winners by the Texas Bankers Foundation. The bank was recently honored at the Texas Bankers Association’s 136th Annual Convention in Austin during a special awards luncheon on August 26.

“At Comerica, we remain committed to making impactful and innovative investments in the communities we serve.” said Vanessa T. Reed, Comerica Bank National External Affairs Manager. “In addition to providing access to capital, we quickly identified the importance of empowering under-resourced small business owners and entrepreneurs through financial education and technical assistance as they navigated through unprecedented times. We are honored to receive the LiFE award for our contribution to a more inclusive and equitable economic recovery for all Texans.”

The Leaders in Financial Education Award (LiFE) acknowledges and honors Texas banks that are dedicated leaders in promoting consumer and financial education in their communities.

Last spring, the Comerica Bank External Affairs team launched Business $ense bootcamps in partnership with several of its community partners that serve underserved communities; including but not limited to Women and Minority Business Resource Centers and Minority Chambers of Commerce and Diversity & Supplier councils. The free virtual workshop series were designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs scale and sustain during the pandemic. Some of the topics presented include marketing/branding, legal matters, government contracting and access to capital.

Participants also have access to business coaches from the nonprofit partners in addition to Comerica Bank representatives, who lend their financial expertise during each bootcamp. The Comerica Financial Education Brigade, comprised of colleagues at every level have volunteered, ranging from the chief economist and supplier diversity manager to market presidents and commercial and retail bankers.

“It is our great pleasure to recognize this year’s LiFE Award recipients. This award celebrates the banks and bankers who are dedicated leaders in promoting financial education,” said Chris Furlow, president & CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. “Those recognized this year have had a significant impact on their communities and we are honored to congratulate them on their efforts.”

For 32 years, the Texas Bankers Association and Foundation have honored those who have served in the banking industry for 50 years or more. The Foundation has since expanded its awards portfolio to recognize banks and TBA members who give back to the community, promote financial literacy and showcase excellence in their fields.