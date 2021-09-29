Hrric County Commissioner, Precinct One, Rodney Ellis is asking for community members to join him on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 6-7pm to learn about the Harris County Commissioner redistricting process and to provide your input. FYI, “redistricting” is the process of redrwing county precinct boundaries to reflect growth patterns and population shifts within the county over the past 10 years.

The meeting can be attended in person at Texas Southern University or online using the link: https://www.harriscountytx.gov/Government/Court-Agenda/Courth-Videos.

Those interested in signing up to speak can do so via this link: http://cao.harriscountytx.gov/Public-Input-Meeting-Appearance-Request-form.