A unique aspect of the State of BLACK TEXAS debuting Thursday, Jan 28 at 6:30 pm is the collaboration of six community organizations with deep roots in the Black community. The group of community leaders includes Dallas partners Friendship West pastor Frederick Haynes and Top Ladies of Distinction National President Sharon Beard. Houston partners are NAACP Houston Branch President Elect James Dixon, Houston Area Urban League President Judson Robinson III, Greater Houston Black Chamber Interim President Carol Guess and the Pan-Hellenic Council of Houston President Wanda Anderson.

When as why Black Texans should, attend several community partners weighed in.

Judson Robinson, Houston Area Urban League, President & CEO

“The Houston Area Urban League believes elected officials in our state and in our nation must hear the concerns of Black Americans. They must respect our points of view, advocate for our needs, and fight to ensure the American promise is a promise for all Americans. We salute the Houston Defender for providing this forum to amplify our voices. We, the Houston Area Urban League hope you will join us (on January 28th) for this important event.”

Sharon Beard, Top Ladies of Distinction, National President

As we leverage the power represented by Top Ladies, we unequivocally can affirm that our Top Teens are the next generation of leaders and what we are doing right now matters to ensure their effectiveness, as we continue to transform lives and make a difference One Teen, One Lady, and One Community at a time.

James Dixon, NAACP Houston Branch, President Elect

All solutions begin with transparent conversation. The Houston Defender’s “The State of Blacks” is yet another innovative methodology for addressing critical issues facing the Black Community. My participation is predicted on my belief that this vehicle is essential for moving us from a paralyzed pause towards past due progress.

Underwriting the State of BLACK TEXAS event are title sponsor H-E-B, presenting sponsor Chevron, V.I.P. sponsors Cadence Bank and Amegy Bank and Media sponsor Houston Public Media.

To attend the free virtual event, go to the website Defendernetwork.com at 6:30 pm.