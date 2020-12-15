Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee requests TXDOT extension

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat representing the 18th Congressional District of Texas, Senior Member of the House Committees on Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force releases statement on TxDot extension on comments:

“Americans are dying at alarming rates from COVID-19; and the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP) will bring about catastrophic change to the communities in my Congressional District; therefore, I have requested that the time for comments be extended by another 60 days to give sufficient time for well-informed comments to be provided to TxDOT regarding this important process due to this pandemic.

I continue to hear from concerned constituents and organizations concerned about NHHIP construction regarding:

· Air quality in adjacent schools;

· Building to a 500-year flood standard and not 100 year;

· Displacement and noise and air quality in low-income communities of color;

Destruction of historic landmarks, facilities and buildings; and

· Unsafe designs at highway-urban interfaces (i.e., further dividing communities)