Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), a Democrat representing the 18th Congressional District of Texas, is holding a Children’s Day on Sat., May 15 at two HISD schools to promote getting youth in the 12 – 17 age range vaccinated.

The first stop will be Heights High School (413 E. 13th St., 77008) from 10am – 1pm, followed by an event at Key Middle School (4000 Kelley St., 77026) from 2pm – 5pm.

At each location, Jackson Lee will be joined by parents, students, local elected officials and healthcare workers (doctors and nurses) for press conferences at both Heights HS and Key MS.

It has been reported that COVID-19 is now one of the top 10 causes of death among adolescents ages 12 to 17. The disease accounted for 1.3% of all deaths among adolescents between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 30, or 127 deaths overall.

Adolescents ages 12 to 17 years also are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. There have been more than 1.5 million reported cases and more than 13,000 hospitalizations to date in the 12 – 17 age range.

Now is the time to help children return to a normal life, to visit their friends and to go back to school.