To help supplement the work of Houston’s Solid Waste Department, Council Member Edward Pollard announced the creation of the District J Private Trash Day. This initiative is a two-tier program that provides door-to-door pickup of heavy trash and tree waste and makes available several monitored large dumpsters, where residents can discard select items. The District J Private Trash Day initiative is being funded through the District J Council District Service Funds.

Through third party vendor Nexus Disposal, hundreds of residents who registered for the door-to-door service will have their items picked up starting at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. Additionally, four dumpsters will be stationed at the following locations, also on Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Sharpstown Civic Association (SCA): 6815 Redding Rd, Houston, TX 77036

Burnett Bayland Park: 6000 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77081

Lee LeClear Tennis Center: 9506 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77074

Park at Boone Loop and Wilcrest

“Our office has received many comments from residents about their need to discard heavy trash. Some of those residents are disabled or elderly and may not have the necessary resources to handle this themselves. Hundreds of people have signed up for the door-to-door service, and we expect many of our residents to take advantage of the dumpsters,” said Council Member Pollard.

Items acceptable for pickup and disposal include:

Cardboard

Shrink Wrap

Paint Cans (completely dry with lids removed)

Landscaping Debris (no dirt)

Wood

Metal

Carpet

Furniture (no mattresses)

Construction Debris

General Appliances (Freon removed & stickered)

Tree Trunks (**max length 3ft and max diameter no thicker than hug width**)

Concrete

Sand

Bricks

Roofing Materials

Tiles