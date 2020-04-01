COVID-19 testing now available at all Legacy Community Health Clinics

Legacy Community Health clinics now all have the capability for COVID-19 testing for those who meet the current criteria. Based on CDC guidelines, that includes anyone with a chronic illness or underlying condition that results in a suppressed immune system who is also exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Legacy also continues to offer adult and pediatric primary care and sick visits, HIV/AIDS care, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccination, immunization, free HIV and pregnancy testing, and telehealth visits for pediatrics, behavioral health and some adult primary care services.

“The safety of our staff and patients is the utmost priority, so we have changed processes and operations to ensure those who are well are protected as much as possible from those who are sick,” says Dr. Vian Nguyen, chief medical officer for Legacy Community Health.

Underlying conditions or those who are immunocompromised can include pregnancy, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or a transplant recipient.

Currently, locations open for testing (and other health services) include:

HOUSTON

Legacy Bissonnet, 12667 Bissonnet

Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Ave.

Legacy Mapleridge, 6550 Mapleridge St.

Legacy Montrose, 1415 California St.

Legacy Northline, 5598-A1 North Freeway

Legacy San Jacinto, 4301 Garth Suite 400, Baytown

Legacy Santa Clara (East End), 5616 Lawndale St.

Legacy Sharpstown, 6677 Rookin

Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star Dr.

BEAUMONT

Legacy Central Beaumont, 450 North 11th St.

Legacy Central Stagg, 3455 Stagg Dr.

It is not necessary to call our contact center ahead of coming to any of our clinics to be screened for COVID-19. Locations and their hours of operation may change, but are always updated at www.legacycommunityhealth.org. Patients can also call 832-548-5000 with questions or to make an appointment.

New patients who come to our clinics to be tested will go through the new patient process, including going through Legacy’s Eligibility department for those who are under- or uninsured. If an appointment has not been made, walk-in appointments can be accommodated depending on capacity or an appointment can be made within the next 24 hours.

NOTE: Test results are currently expected in 10-14+ days, according to Legacy’s third-party lab vendor.

Legacy accepts most HMOs/PPOs, Medicaid and CHIP. Legacy also utilizes a sliding scale fee to lower the cost of services for uninsured patients.