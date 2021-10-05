Five months after Houston police announced 10 arrests in connection with robberies committed in the Galleria and other affluent areas of the city, the department said they have now identified a total of 24 people as part of the organized ring that targeted high-end property and firearms, and, in some cases, left innocent people dead.

HPD recently laid out the details of a crime group it said was responsible for a multitude of crimes during this year, including the murders of an off-duty New Orleans detective and his friend at Grotto restaurant back in August. Three men have been arrested in this case that investigators believe was part of a robbery attempt.

In a breakdown of the people they identified, police said 24 people were among two interdependent crews that worked day and night shifts. Among the 24, 14 of them are in jail for state charges; four are behind bars on federal charges; and two have been charged but are still on the run.

The two wanted men were identified as Jeremi Haynes, who is charged with capital murder, and Jontrail Myles, who is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Police noted that seven of the people accused of crimes as part of the group were out on bond when the crimes took place.

Even still, HPD said the investigation is far from over and more people could be arrested for incidents dating all the way back to early 2020.

The HPD event involved Mayor Sylvester Turner, Chief Troy Finner and ATF Houston, which explained that a significant part of the investigation fell under the joint Houston Crime Gun Strike Force.

According to police, the group is tied to a robbery at CashAmerica pawn shop that led to 24 firearms being stolen.

In all, authorities say the group is responsible for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in property, including at least one $100,000 watch, as well as the deaths of multiple victims.

Chief Troy Finner gave assurances that the gradual release of information in these crimes was to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

“Sometimes, we have to withhold information when you have investigations going on,” Finner explained. “I’ll never stand before you and say, ‘(I’ll) withhold information for no reason at all.’ I do not want to jeopardize a case, especially with some very dangerous individuals.”