The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is offering a sweet deal to help support HISD teachers with a Back-To-School Supply Drive August 17-September 30, 2022!

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston is owned by Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD elementary school math and science teacher who left the classroom after turning a catering side-business idea into her own bakery business in a year’s time! Farooq is offering two of her amazing desserts for FREE with a donation of two supplies for teachers and the purchase of a meal at the bakery and soul food restaurant (2533 Southmore Blvd) Wednesday–Sunday, now through the end of September!

“As a former teacher, I know how expensive school supplies can be and how often teachers pay for items themselves to make sure their students have what they need to succeed,” said Farooq. “These selfless teachers need help, too, and they often get forgotten among the back-to-school drives for kids. I’m hoping to rally the community to help support them with supplies to ease their burden and let them know they’re appreciated.”

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston will be collecting the following supplies for HISD teachers at Jack Yates Senior High – School of Communications Magnet Program:

8 1/2 x 11 Glossy Photo Paper

SD Cards

White Printer Paper

Expo Markers

Poster Boards

Customers who donate two supplies from the list, get their choice of Two Free Slices of Carrot Cake, Red Velvet Cake, or German Chocolate Cake with the purchase of one of Farooq’s delicious Southern home-cooked meals!

Farooq opened the Cupcake Kitchen Houston in 2014 with her own special recipe cupcakes and desserts and expanded her business to offer savory Southern meals five days a week in 2019, turning the business into a seven-figure comfort food goldmine!

The bakery and restaurant has become a popular Midtown/Third Ward staple and is well known throughout Houston, and across the country via Instagram, for true homecooked Southern deliciousness made with love and generational recipes that feature everything from salmon and shrimp bowls to oxtails and jerk chicken wings, with daily specials for just $10, and wonderful signature desserts!

In honor of Black Business Month, Farooq is asking visitors to tag them @cupcakekitchenhouston when visiting this month.

The Cupcake Kitchen is open Wednesday and Thursday from 12pm – 8pm, Friday and Saturday from 12pm – 9pm and Sundays from 12pm – 6pm. The Sweet Deal/Free Desserts with a donation of two teacher supplies and purchase of a meal excludes $10 specials. For more information visit https://cupcakekitchenhouston.com.