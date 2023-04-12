The Texas Social Action Committee of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and members of alumnae and collegiate chapters throughout the State of Texas are heading to the State Capitol on April 17, 2023 for Red and White Day.

During the legislative session, members will be focused on education, economic and health equity, fair justice, voting rights and women’s rights.

“Our visit to the State Capitol will include legislative briefings and advocacy skills development,” said Sharon Jones, social action state coordinator. “Red and White Day at the State Capitol empowers and encourages Deltas to influence legislators to enact laws to improve the quality of life for all and to reject those that have a negative impact on any.”

The goals for the visit includes:

Identifying and pursuing opportunities for students to learn and teachers to teach in an environment that is enriching, safe and culturally inclusive.

Identifying and pursuing measures that provide services to individuals who are homeless that preserve their dignity and offer paths to safe and adequate shelter.

Addressing and eliminating food deserts so that all communities have access to fresh and healthy food.

Identifying and eliminating barriers to voting, such as intentional misinformation, limited polling stations, limited poll workers, restricted access to voter materials, unreasonable ID requirements, intimidation and discouragement; and preserving voting rights.

Supporting the Natalia Cox Act which would help create a written notice that can be given to victims of family violence to assist them in obtaining service, including organizations that help with safety planning, shelter and protection.

“The members of Delta Sigma Theta live and vote in every area of the state,” Jones said. “We are educated, informed voters who can and will show up to elevate the voices of our communities. We want our state to be a safe, equitable and just place to live and thrive.”

Members will also attend the dedication of the Barbara Jordan State Office Building Monday, April 17, 2023 located at 1601 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 778701.

“The Texas Capitol is the people’s house. While Red and White Day is a day we’ve designated for Deltas to advocate collectively, we hope that our presence encourages every concerned citizen to make their way to Austin during this 88th Legislative Session to use the power in their own voice, as well,” added Jones.