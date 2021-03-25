A manager for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said the NFL star faced a blackmail attempt from one of the women now accusing him of sexual assault, according to a sworn affidavit released Tuesday.

The woman allegedly demanded $30,000 for her “indefinite silence” on a consensual sexual encounter with Watson, the document reads.

The affidavit was submitted by Watson’s marketing manager Bryan Burney, who said that he believed the woman to be the female masseuse that Watson was accused of allegedly forcing to perform oral sex during a massage session in December 2020. In the affidavit, Burney said that he spoke with the woman and a man claiming to be her business manager.

“I asked her what she would be silent about and whether anything had happened with Deshaun against her will,” the affidavit reads. “She confirmed that everything that occurred was consensual during her encounter with Deshaun.”

The December 2020 incident is detailed in the third of now 16 lawsuits filed against Watson filed on behalf of the women by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee responded to the claims within the affidavit via Facebook Tuesday night.

“Alleged sexual misconduct is serious,” he wrote. “Attempting to criminalize or minimize those that speak out or step forward is wrong.”

Buzbee wrote that his team plans to release the non-disclosure agreement that Watson and his marketing manager allegedly got women to sign before and after the massage sessions, and that he plans to release additional details in the coming days.

The news comes as two more women filed lawsuits with sexual assault allegations against Watson Tuesday.

The 15th lawsuit accuses Watson of exposing himself to a female massage therapist during a session in October 2020. Throughout the session, Watson repeatedly told the woman to “go deeper,” according to court documents. The woman said Watson allegedly paid her only a third of what she was owed.

The last lawsuit accuses Watson of exposing himself, inappropriate touching, and ejaculating on a female masseuse during a massage session at Watson’s home in May 2020. The woman said she attempted to leave after she became uncomfortable with Watson’s behavior.

After the woman refused a hug from Watson, he allegedly replied, “Oh c’mon I saw your Instagram. I know what you’re working with,” according to court documents. Weeks after the incident, Watson repeatedly contacted the woman, trying to book another session, the lawsuit reads. The woman said she did not respond.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to comment on the latest accusations. In a statement last week, Hardin said he was “extremely proud” to represent the Texans quarterback and called previous accusations “meritless.”