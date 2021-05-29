Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young has been named the sole finalist to become Texas Southern University’s next president.

Albert H. Myres Sr., chairman of TSU’s Board of Regents said in a statement, “On behalf of the Board of Regents in a unified position, we have selected the sole finalist for the next President of Texas Southern University. This decision was reached after interviewing three highly qualified candidates. I want to thank Regent Marc Carter who chaired the Presidential Search Committee and its members for their thorough work on behalf of this great University.”



A confirmation vote by the TSU Board of Regents will occur at the next board meeting on June 17, 2021. Myres said an announcement regarding organizational continuity and executive transition will be announced next week.

Crumpton-Young will be leaving her current position as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Morgan State University to become TSU’s CEO.

Crumpton-Young is the recipient of the US Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM), which she received from President Barack Obama in 2010. Dr. Crumpton-Young is a current fellow in the African Scientific Institute and holds the distinction of being one of the first African-American females to reach the rank of Full Professor in Engineering in the country.

She has served on the National Science Foundation (NSF) Congressional oversight Committee on Equal Opportunities in Science and Engineering (CEOSE), the NSF Engineering Advisory Committee, and the United States Army Science Board. Dr. Crumpton-Young also currently serves on several national advisory boards focused on increasing the underrepresented students successfully completing degrees in STEM fields.

She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma, Alpha Kappa Mu, and Golden Key International honor societies. She has co-authored a workbook entitled “Advancing Your Faculty Career,” which is helping faculty members around the country. She is the founder and CEO of PowerfulEducation Technologies, a company dedicated to enhancing the personal and professional development of youth and adults throughout our nation.

She is the creator of the You’ve Got The Power! Workbook series dedicated to empowering individuals to unleash the greatness that exists within them. She is also a certified Life and Career Coach who uses her knowledge and experience to help further the careers of female faculty. She previously founded the Power Promise Organization, a non-profit entity dedicated to helping students realize the promise of a brighter future.

“Dr. Crumpton-Young is an experienced university leader and tireless advocate for students. Her impeccable credentials made her a standout among the candidates. She brings with her an exciting and bold vision for Texas Southern University that aligns with the goals set forth by the Board of Regents,” added Myres.

The transition team for Crumpton-Young’s official start of her TSU tenure will be lead by Regent Stephanie Nellons-Paige and TSU’s current Interim President Ken Huewitt.