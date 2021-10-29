Early voting for the November elections is set to end on Friday. Election Day is Nov. 2 and voting centers will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m most days — 7 a.m.-10 p.m on Oct. 28.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voters can vote at any early voting center in Harris County.

Mail-in ballots can be tracked here.

What’s On The Ballot?

Texans will be voting on eight constitutional amendments. Harris County residents will also have district-specific ballot options, including a proposition to turn the Woodlands into a city, and a general election for the mayor of Baytown.

State of Texas Proposition 1

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

State of Texas Proposition 2

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

State of Texas Proposition 3

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

State of Texas Proposition 4

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

State of Texas Proposition 5

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

State of Texas Proposition 6

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

State of Texas Proposition 7

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

State of Texas Proposition 8

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

Other ballot measures

The Woodlands Township – Special Election

Proposition A: Authorizing the type-A city incorporation of the Woodlands Township district and the adoption of an initial property tax rate of not more than $0.2231 per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

Proposition B: Upon incorporation of the woodlands township district into a type-a general law city to be called the City of the Woodlands, the transfer of the rights, powers, privileges, duties, purposes, functions, responsibilities, the authority to issue bonds, and the authority to impose taxes from the Woodlands Township district to the City of the Woodlands.

City of Baytown, Mayor – General Election

Candidates are listed in the order of ballot appearance.

Brandon Capetillo

David “Isick” Isaac

John Bryant

Missouri City, District A Councilmember – General Election

Candidates are listed in the order of ballot appearance.