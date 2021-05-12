A vehicle belonging to missing woman Erica Hernandez was pulled Tuesday from a body of water in Pearland.

The SUV was pulled out of a pond near the intersection of Reflection Bay and North Clear Lake. In a news conference Tuesday evening, investigators said they found a body inside. Investigators offered condolences to Hernandez’s family but said they are waiting for an autopsy and positive identification before announcing that it’s her body.

Several law enforcement agencies had been searching for Hernandez for three weeks. They searched numerous locations but came up with nothing.

Investigators said information from the FBI led them to the pond in Pearland. That’s where they found evidence suggesting the vehicle struck a curb and went into the water.

Police said it appears the SUV had been in the pond for a while, probably since the night Hernandez was reported missing.

Erica Hernandez’s family showed up at the scene Tuesday evening. They had been searching frivolously for the 40-year-old missing mother who was last seen in the Braeswood/Bellfort areaof southwest Houston around 2:45 a.m. on April 17.