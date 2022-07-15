Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food, an iconic family-run restaurant known for some of the best Southern comfort Soul food and hospitality in Houston, is inviting the community to join their family for a one-of-a-kind Family Reunion Weekend starting today, Friday, July 15, 2022 – Sunday, July 17, 2022, at their new location (5007 North Shepherd Drive) in Houston!

Esther’s Family Reunion Weekend is bringing three days of amazing food, live music, laughter, love, fun, and a celebration of family like only Chef Esther Lewis-Bernard, the Queen of Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food, could inspire!

“Family is everything to us, and for so many of our guests, coming to Esther’s is like going back home for an authentic home cooked meal and reuniting with family and friends,” said Dru Evans, Esther’s daughter and the Brand Manager and Co-Owner of Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food. “We decided to take that experience and add in the vibe of a big, fun family reunion to bring families and the entire Houston community together to celebrate life and the joy of family with music, dancing, fun activities, and food this weekend.”

The Family Reunion Weekend will run from 4pm-9pm today, Friday, July 15, 2022, 2pm-10pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022, and 1pm-10pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Esther’s expansive new 5,000 sq ft restaurant, bar, and patio!

The party kicks off today with a live DJ from 4pm-8pm. On Saturday, Esther’s will feature a Day Party from 2pm-6pm hosted by Houston’s hottest entertainer, G-Mayne Bless Tha Belly, with a live musical performance by Dria! Sunday’s Family Reunion finale will include live musical performances from Drathoven and Marvy Louder from 1pm-2pm, and The Association from 2pm-6pm!

Esther’s Family Reunion Weekend will also feature plenty of activities for the kids, including Moonwalks, Face Painting, Snow Cones and a Magic Show, and plenty of fun for adults, including Drink Specials, Bar Bites, Hookah, and family line dancing to Beyonce’s “Before I let Go”!

Chef Esther Lewis-Bernard, the inspiration behind the Family Reunion Weekend, is a mother of six children, sister of 11 siblings, and proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren! She has been serving her soul-warming down-home deliciousness and family hospitality at Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food in Houston’s Independence Heights Area since 2008. Lewis-Bernard, along with three of her six children who manage various aspects of the business, recently added the third, and Family Reunion host, location to the Esther’s restaurant empire (5007 North Shepherd Drive) less than a mile from the original Yale Street café.