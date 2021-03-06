Originally scheduled during Black History Month, but rescheduled for Saturday, March 6, Families for Justice is hosting a bicycle ride for criminal justice reform.

Families for Justice is requesting your participation by riding along as participants recognize those victims who have lost their lives due to police brutality and/or unjust police policies.

Bike riders will ride one mile in remembrance of your family member’s life. Along the route, designated riders will alternate leading the group each mile in honor of their loved ones. The total ride is approximately 20 miles, which will represent 30 lives lost due to police misconduct and bring attention to the need for immediate implementation of police reform.

The group hopes the event will inspire cities across the U.S. to initiate meaningful criminal justice reform.

“It is our intent to send a message to our city leaders based on the George Floyd Police Reform Bill and City of Houston Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform,” said Carl David Evans, president of Families for Justice. “We believe these reforms will save lives and promote better relationships with our local law enforcement agencies and our communities.”

The ride will start at Buffalo Run Park, in Missouri City, Texas on March 6, 2021, at 9 a.m. and end at Emancipation Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each rider will be required to wear a mask, exercise social distancing at all times, and sign a Hold Harmless Agreement.

For more information please contact Carl David Evans, at cdevan2001@yahoo.com or call 713-927-5703. To register, click this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfddhjD9DUHrc-AHCeUdrQ_uOhuiVfBfolhyhXLgSFHPgItPw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0&gxids=7628



FAMILIES FOR JUSTICE LIST OF INDIVIDUALS TO BE OFFICIALLY REMEMBERED

George Perry Floyd, (46) -May 25, 1920, (Houston, Texas)

Sandra Bland, (28)- July 13, 2015, (Waller County, Texas)

Atatiana Jefferson, (28) – October 12, 2019, (Fort Worth, Texas)

Jordan Edwards, (15)- April 29, 2017, (Balch Springs, Texas)

Botham Shem Jean (26) – September 6, 2018, (Dallas, Texas)

Marcellus Jamarcus Burley, (18) -July 7, 2015, (Missouri City, Texas)

Javier Ambler, (40) – March 28, 2019, (Austin, Texas)

Jonathan Price, (31)- October 4, 2020, (Wolfe, Texas-) Outside of Dallas

Joshua Feast, (22)- December 9, 2020, (La Marque, Texas)

Damian Daniels VET (30) August 25, 2020 (San Antonio, Texas)

Nicolas Chavez, (27), April 21, 2020, (Houston, Texas)

Michael Ramos, (42) April 24, 2020, (Austin, Texas)

José Campos Torres, 23, May 5, 1977, (Houston, Texas)

Santos Rodriguez,(12)-year-old July 24, 1973, (Dallas, Texas)

Tamir Rice, a 12-year old November 22, 2014, Playing (Cleveland, Ohio)

Breonna Taylor, (26) March 13, 2020, (Louisville, Kentucky)

Rayshard Brooks, (27) – June 12, 2020, (Atlanta, Georgia )

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, February 23, 2020, Jogging (Glynn County, GA)

Daniel T. Prude, (41) March 30, 2020, Rochester, New York

Freddie Gray, (25) April 12, 2015, Baltimore, Maryland

Alton Sterling, (37) July 5, 2016, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Michael Brown, (18), August 9, 2014, Ferguson, Missouri

Janisha Fonville, (20), February 18, 2015, Charlotte, North Carolina

Eric Garner, (44), July 17, 2014, Staten Island, New York

Elijah McClain, (23), August 30, 2019, Aurora, Colorado

John Elliot Neville, (57) December 4, 2019, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Sterling Lapree Higgins,(38) March 25, 2019, Union City, Tennessee

Gregory Lloyd Edwards, (38) December 10, 2018, Cocoa, Florida

Marcellis Stinnette, (19) October 20, 2020, Waukegan, Illinois

Robbie Tolan, shot by police in Bellaire, TX on December 31, 2008, at the age of 23.