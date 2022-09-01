Former city official Allen Parker dead at 81, remembered

Allen R. Parker Sr., a former city and state official who was active in the Acres Homes community, is being remembered as a dedicated public servant with a passion for politics and for helping others. He died Aug. 20 at age 81.

Services will be held Friday, Sept. 9 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 8421 W. Montgomery Road (Houston, 77088). Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral mass is at 11 a.m.

Parker was assistant deputy director of the City of Houston Department of Planning & Development and retired in 2008. Earlier in his career he was a labor leader with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 15 Union, which led to his appointment by Gov. Mark White as commissioner with the Texas Department of Labor and Standards.

He was a longtime member of St. Monica in Acres Homes and instrumental in the development of the church food pantry, which provides food for over 150 families each week.

Mayor Sylvester Turner knew Parker most of his life and said he was one of the “pillars” of Acres Homes who was involved in various political campaigns. Turner admired Parker’s commitment to his family and community.

“He and his wife turned their home in Acres Homes into a ponderosa in the heart of the 44,” Turner said. “They could have moved but chose to stay. In part that inspired me to do the same. Allen Parker was an incredible mentor and supporter who left a lasting legacy.”

Marilyn Adams, parish secretary at St. Monica, knew Parker for over 40 years. “When he caught a vision of a worthwhile cause or project, he pursued it with all he had until he saw it through to full fruition,” she said.

Janice Weaver, director of Community Relations and advisor, AARP Age Friendly/Livable Community Partners in the Mayor’s Office, knew Parker all of her life and recalled how he helped raise funds for golf tournaments, youth baseball and “for one of the former priests at St. Monica that needed a kidney.”

Parker’s survivors include his wife Dorothy, daughters Pam Mayo and Monique Parker, son Allen Jr. and three grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.stmonicahouston.com/online-giving.html or forwarded and made payable to St. Monica ”In Memory of Allen Parker for Youth Scholarships” or “Society of SVDP.”