Fort Bend Board of Trustees approved the appointment of FBISD’s assistant superintendent Dr. Kwabena Mensah as the District’s Chief of Schools.

“This role allows me to have a greater impact in the work I do to positively influence the lives of our children. The goal is to provide equitable opportunities for the 75,000 plus students we serve,” Dr. Mensah said.

Mensah said school districts across the city have dealt with the challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health support for children and families, and closing the education gap. He looks forward to lead a “safe and high performing district providing the customer service the community needs to take care of their children.”

Dr. Mensah is recognized as a leading transformational educator in Texas. Mensah received multiple awards for his work transforming schools, increasing student achievement, and building robust school cultures. He has served as a campus administration at all levels including Austin ISD, Aldine ISD, Spring ISD, and Katy ISD.

He was honored as Katy ISD Principal of the Year, Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) Principal of the Year, and Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) National Distinguished Principal Finalist. Additionally, his campus was named a TABSE Demonstration School and honored by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in kinesiology from Rice University, Master of Education degree from The University of Texas at Austin and received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Houston.

“Dr. Mensah has done a tremendous job dutifully serving our District for several years,” FBISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said in an official statement. “When it came time to select the best candidate, the most qualified person was right down the hall. I am confident he will continue to do great work in support of the children and staff of Fort Bend ISD.”