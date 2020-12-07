Fort Bend County extends early voting hours in Missouri City’s Dec. 12 runoff election



BREAKING NEWS!!!

Fort Bend County Agrees to Extend Early Voting Hours in Missouri City’s Dec. 12 Runoff ElectionEarly voting is being extended for Missouri City voters in the Dec. 12 Runoff Election.The extended hours are as follows:Saturday, Dec. 5: extended hours until 7 p.m. at the Community Center in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy.;Sunday, Dec. 6: from noon to 5 p.m. at the Community Center, 1522 Texas Pkwy. and Quail Valley Fund Office, 3603 Glenn Lakes Lane; andMonday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8: extended hours until 9 p.m. at the Community Center, 1522 Texas Pkwy.Missouri City voters registered in Harris County who wish to vote at Stafford or Quail Valley may only do so provisionally. There are no changes for residents who will vote at other polling locations.“We are excited to share this resolution with City residents, as this mutual agreement ensures that our voters will have additional opportunities to cast early ballots in the Dec. 12th Runoff Election,” said Mayor Yolanda Ford.