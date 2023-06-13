A gun buyback on Saturday in Houston collected the most guns since the initiative began, according to officials.

The four-hour event at NRG Park resulted in the collection of 1,446 guns, Houston police said.

Saturday’s event was the fourth in the past year. Officials said more than 4,200 guns have been collected at the buybacks. The buybacks are a now partnership of the City of Houston and Harris County.

“Thanks to everyone stepping up to help with this initiative, which is part of a broader, coordinated effort to reduce gun violence,” tweeted Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

HPD said it collected 490 semi-automatic handguns, 275 revolvers, 265 hunting rifles, 228 shotguns and 188 semi-automatic rifles on Saturday.

People received gift cards ranging from $50 to $200 depending on the type of firearm collected and if it was still functioning.

The gun buybacks began last summer as part of the mayor’s $72 million Crime Reduction Initiative, One Safe Houston, which also focuses on domestic violence, mental health, and overtime for the Houston Police Department. The city and county have both allocated $1 million in federal funding towards the gun buyback program, which is only one of many initiatives officials said they are using to reduce crime.

The events are “no questions asked” and residents can remain anonymous while turning in firearms. HPD does not ask for any personal information or check to see if anyone has any warrants or records. HPD will check to see if any guns have been stolen or used in a crime.

