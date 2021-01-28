The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) recently announced and installed new members to its board of directors for 2021, including new chairman, Niles Dillard, founder of Superior Video Productions, during its GHBC Annual Meeting. The event, which was held virtually, featured a Fireside Chat with Mayor Sylvester Turner. Other board members installed at the event include:

Janette Hammond, CenterPoint Energy

Tiko Reynolds-Hausman, Harris County Precinct 2

Dale Lockett, KHOU 11

Donald Naylor, Jr., Air Liquide

Jevaughn Sterling, Amegy Bank

Nicole Streeter, The First Lead, LLC

Angelia Tucker, Memorial Hermann Hospital System

Carme Williams, Prairie View A&M University

Charles Wilson, Esq., Littler Mendelson, P.C.

Continuing board members include:

Marguerite Williams, JP Morgan Chase (Vice Chair);

Errol Allen II, NASA (2nd Vice Chair);

Sherifat Lawal, Unity Bank (Treasurer);

Mel Davis, tbk Holdings (Secretary); and

Colleen Banks, Comprehensive Financial Design Group, LLC

Past Board Chair Carol Guess will serve as interim President of the Chamber.

Founded in 1935 as the city’s first African-American civic organization, the GHBC has evolved into an active participant in the city of Houston’s socioeconomic process. The organization is a 501(c)(6), not-for-profit, private, member-driven organization that serves the Greater Houston Area. The GHBC helps its partners and members navigate Houston’s large, diverse population, industries and the many nuances, which are unique to the city.