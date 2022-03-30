On Saturday, April 2, CenterWell Senior Primary Care is hosting the grand opening of its newest senior-focused primary care facility. The center is across the street from Emancipation Park at One Emancipation Center, which is regarded as a symbol of rebirth in the Third Ward.

Among the highlights, the grand opening event will feature frequent raffle drawings to win exciting prizes, food trucks, free boxes of non-perishable food from Target Hunger for the first 50 attendees, and DJ Chilly Bill Smith from KTSU radio.

Local physicians will be available for private tours of the facility before or during the event.

With this grand opening, CenterWell furthers its mission to increase access to quality, holistic healthcare for underserved populations. Offering “one-stop” healthcare, CenterWell benefits are sad to include: longer visits with patients (up to 45 minutes); on-site labs; and access to pharmacists, mental health specialists and social workers to help with seniors’ behavioral, emotional, and social needs, such as food, transportation, and community programs.

Emancipation Grand Opening Event

When: Saturday, April 2, 2022

10am -2pm CT

Where: One Emancipation Center

3131 Emancipation Ave

Houston, TX 77004