The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) announces finalists for its coveted Pinnacle and Upstart Awards, honoring excellence among African American small business owners in Houston. The virtual announcement may be viewed on the GHBCs YouTube and FaceBook platforms.

Each year, 10 companies are named as finalists for the Pinnacle Award, and five are selected to receive the honor. For the Upstart Award, there are five finalists and one winner. The GHBC Pinnacle Award recognizes leading African-American entrepreneurs for their success in business and their positive impact on the communities and industries they serve.

This year’s theme is Excellence Has Arrived: Black Businesses Take the Lead, and winners of each award will be announced at the 27th Annual Pinnacle Awards on Oct. 23, 2021, at 7 p.m. on the Chamber’s social media platforms and on Quest Texas Channel 55, which is KTBU on your local broadcast provider. The Pinnacle Awards and Upstart Award Finalists are as follows:

Pinnacle Award finalists include Camellia Alise, Carey Business Solutions, Park Street Homes, Fresh Tech Solutionz, Optimize Health, Sisters & Moore, Coach Cam, Deanna Michel, Rowe Docs, and The Sports & Wellness Doc.

Upstart Award finalists include Grand Park Square, Bayou City Foot & Ankle, Pinch-Dash-Done, Busy Bee Mobile Health Clinic, and NCMPRBL Watches.

In addition to these prestigious honors, the GHBC will bestow several other Community Awards to accomplished businesses and entrepreneurs including:

Legend’s Award – Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University

– Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University Excellence Award – Helen Stagg, President & CEO, Change Happens, Inc.

– Helen Stagg, President & CEO, Change Happens, Inc. Larry V. Green Advocate of the Year Award – Jerome Love, President & CEO, Texas Black Expo

– Jerome Love, President & CEO, Texas Black Expo Mickey Leland Entrepreneur Public Leadership Award – Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk

– Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk Endurance Award – KTSU-FM

– KTSU-FM Youth Entrepreneur Award – Brice Everhart, Vallaire’s for Men

Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson and Gerald Smith of Smith Graham Investment Advisorsare this year’s honorary co-chairs. The event co-chairs are Jemila Winsey and Dale Luckett.

For more information, visit the GHBC website or call (713) 660-8299.