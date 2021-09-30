Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee sent the Office of the Texas Secretary of State (SOS) a demand for documents under the Texas Public Information Act regarding the SOS’s purported “forensic audit” of the November 2020 election in certain counties, including Harris County. The SOS announced the audit on September 23, 2021, just hours after former President Donald Trump released a public letter demanding that Texas Governor Greg Abbott audit the results of the 2020 election in Texas.

Christian D. Menefee stated:

“Governor Abbott and the Secretary of State are telling the public that this ‘audit’ has been going on for months, but this is the first time the County’s heard anything about it. They’re on the news and issuing press releases about this ‘audit’, talking to everyone about it but us.

The administration has told us nothing about the purpose of or legal basis for this audit, what they’re requesting, or what the process will be. It’s my job to advise the County and the Elections Administrator on how to respond. I can’t do that without this basic information that neither the Governor nor the SOS has shared.”

Menefee sent the demand pursuant to the Texas Public Information Act. The list of documents Menefee seeks includes: