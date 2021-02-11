Harris County Commissioners Court approved additional spending of $2.6 million to speed rent relief to residents who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 event. The program seeks the involvement of Harris County property landlords in support of the eviction prevention measures.

The program obtained approval at the Jan. 26, 2021 Harris County Commissioners Court meeting.

“Harris County continues to search out available funding to provide relief to our residents during this time when so many have had their incomes disrupted,” said CSD Director Dr. Adrienne Holloway. “We must do all we can to stabilize housing which is critical to the well-being of families and to the long-term recovery of our region from COVID-19.”

The Harris County Community Services Department will administer the application and approval process for this tranche of funding. Residents must apply by taking the COVID-19 event survey online by visiting www.csd.harriscountytx.gov or www.ReadyHarris.org.

The source of the $2.6 million is the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Grant Program set aside specifically for COVID-19 relief.

Harris County continues to find ways to support as many people, though the available funding simply isn’t enough to help everyone in need.

To optimize these efforts, this program requires participation from area landlords. Landlords must agree to waive late fees/penalties and not pass court fees to the tenant in order for renters to be eligible.

County officials estimate this funding will support as many as 304 families.

In 2020, Harris County Commissioners approved $30 million in general funds to support residents who fell behind on their mortgage and rent due to economic hardships created by the COVID-19 event.

Commissioners’ court also approved approximately $13 million in HUD CDBG dollars to assist residents, last year.