Thanks to a $20,000 check from District D City Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL), 3rd Ward residents in danger of experiencing a next-day eviction were spared, for now.

Resident Shanon Sublin, for example, said “I can breathe” after being notified that her next-day eviction hearing was taken off the court docket. “So, tonight, I probably can sleep,” Sublin added.

When pipes froze and then burst during Houston’s record-setting winter storm, Sublin’s home, a rental, was heavily damaged, leaking from numerous places according to her. During the 45 days she had to wait for her landlord to complete repairs, she saved bottled water for cooking and cleaning. However, to flush toilets, her son and cousin had to access pipes underneath the house to collect water.

According to an ABD13 news report, the Golden Age Hobby House Senior Center that she runs had pipedamage so bad, she was practically out of work. The devastating set of circumstances meant Sublin couldn’t pay rent for three months.

That’s when Evans-Shabazz and HAUL were able to secure funds to help Sublin and six of her neighbors in similar winter storm-related financial binds.

Evans-Shabazz and HAUL president Judson Robinson III, were on hand Wednesday with the check containing the needed funds for Sublin and her neighbors.

“It’s been a really long, hard experience, something that started out really small and turned into a life-changing experience,” shared Sublin.

