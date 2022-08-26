The evening was all about HBCU pride and Black excellence at the Defender Network’s signature event “The HBCU Presidents Classic” celebrating the leadership and achievements of Texas Southern University and Prairie View University on Thursday, Aug. 25, just ahead of the annual Labor Day Classic.

The event sponsored by Amegy Bank welcomed more than 200 in attendance who watched the informative and entertaining dialogue between the Prairie View A&M University President Dr. Ruth J. Simmons and Texas Southern University President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young moderated by Defender Network Education Reporter Laura Onyeneho.

The conversation covered many topics including teacher shortages, college funding, plans for the upcoming school year, alumni engagement, new programs and initiatives, and the future of both institutions.

Here is a glimpse of the action at The HBCU Presidents Classic.