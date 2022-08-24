With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A & M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between Prairie View A&M University President Dr. Ruth J. Simmonsand Texas Southern University President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young. The two presidents will share their accomplishments and plans for the upcoming school year.

“This is an exciting season for Texas Southern University, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities altogether, for this truly is our time,” said TSU President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young. “Many of our institutions are experiencing tremendous growth not only in enrollment, but also in the quantity and quality of opportunities available to them through new and expanded partnerships. I look forward to the opportunity to share more about the great things happening at Texas Southern University as we take the next step toward achieving unprecedented success at an accelerated pace.”

Added Prairie View A&M University President, Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, “This event is an excellent opportunity to hear about our two historic institutions’ work to transform the lives of our students and the community. Over the past couple of years, Prairie View has made great strides to advance our academic programs, attract top-performing students and forge strong partnerships with industry leaders; this conversation gives you a glimpse of the excellence produced at our University.”

The HBCU President’s Classic, hosted by the Defender Network, Houston’s Leading Black Information Source, is an intimate affair for a limited number of guests. Defender Education Reporter Laura Onyeneho will moderate the discussion between the two university presidents.

“Texas Southern and Prairie View are two premiere institutions in our area with a history of amazing contributions to our community. We are excited to hear from these esteemed presidents about their plans for their beloved institutions,” said Sonny Messiah Jiles, publisher and CEO of the Defender Network.

“Creating and supporting opportunities that allow members of our communities to succeed is important to Amegy Bank,” added Steve Stephens, CEO, Amegy Bank. “We are proud to share this dedication with Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University, historically known for helping diverse students become engaged members of the community. We celebrate the accomplishments of these two institutions and are thrilled for the opportunities of sustained, positive impact in the years ahead. Thank you to the Houston Defender for providing a platform to amplify these achievements.”

The sold-out event will open with a reception at 5:30 pm and the program kicks off at 6:30 pm. It will be held at the Amegy Bank Tower, 1717 West Loop South in the Galleria area in the Walter Johnson Conference Center on the 9th floor.