Even with the pandemic raging across the country, thousands of high school students are still trying to figure out where to continue their education after graduation. We know how hard it is to gather in person — so an HBCU Virtual Fair based in Atlanta is bringing the opportunity to connect with colleges and universities, right into their homes.

Real Times Media National News Director Mark Hayes sits down with Oliver Hunter to get the details on the event and to tell us about all the opportunities awaiting young people–and as you’ll see the Virtual Fair is free of charge and there are tons of opportunities for scholarships to further your education.

This post was originally published on Michigan Chronicle and Word in Black.