Here’s what to know about applying for a mail-in ballot in Texas

A Travis County judge issued an order Friday that essentially opens up Texas’ strict ballot-by-mail program to all voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

But local election officials say voters didn’t have to wait for the courts to weigh-in.

Chris Davis, the elections administrator for Williamson County, said if voters want to vote by mail out of fear for their personal health and safety, they can apply at any time.

“Our takeaway is going to be the same as it has always been and that is simply this: If we receive an application for ballot by mail under the excuse of disability, the only thing we can do is process it and fulfill it,” he said.

Applications Are Taken ‘At Face Value’

By law, Davis said, local election officials don’t have the authority to “question the applicant on any of the excuses they use for ballot by mail.” He said that’s particularly true of the disability category.

“We have no authority to ask [a voter] to define what their disability is,” Davis said. “We take the application at face value – as we always have.”

Jennifer Anderson, the elections administrator for Hays County, said she – like most administrators – doesn’t have the medical or legal training to decide whether a voter qualifies for a mail-in ballot under current law.

“I am not a lawyer, so I wouldn’t go saying that certain items meet that criteria,” she said. “But if a voter feels like it does, and they feel like it’s valid qualification, then they would mark that and they would receive a ballot by mail.”

The Texas Democratic Party and civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in Travis County against state officials to get the court to clarify who can seek mail-in ballots in Texas.

Under state law, the program is open only to people who 65 or older, people who will be out of the county, people who are in jail and not convicted, and people who are sick or disabled.

According to the state election code, “disability” means “a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring the voter’s health.”

Voting groups have said that definition opens the door to all voters because voting at a polling site presents serious health risks as cases of COVID-19 increase in the state.