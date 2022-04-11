FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a paper ballot on Election Day in Atlanta. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia's election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Texas will hold its 2022 runoff elections May 24 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. In 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second. The winner will face the other major party nominee in that race, as well as possible Libertarian and Greenparty candidates. Independent and write-in candidates have until the summer to file their candidacies. Listed below are all of the candidates who will be on the ballot in the primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices.

Early voting runs from May 16-20. If you voted in a party primary in March, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. Voters who didn’t cast a ballot in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff. You can check out the results of the March 1 primary here.

You also may see county and local runoff elections on your ballot. Sample ballots for specific counties can be found through the list of county websitesmaintained by the Texas secretary of state’s office.

Statewide races

Every Texan voter can cast a ballot in statewide runoff races that include top state officials like the attorney general, lieutenant governor and railroad commissioner. There are four Democratic runoff races and three Republican races.

Attorney General

Democratic

CANDIDATES
DRochelle Garza 
DJoe Jaworski 

Republican

CANDIDATES
RGeorge P. Bush 
RKen Paxton Incumbent

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic

CANDIDATES
DMichelle Beckley 
DMike Collier 

Land Commissioner

Democratic

CANDIDATES
DJay Kleberg 
DSandragrace Martinez 

Republican

CANDIDATES
RDawn Buckingham 
RTim Westley 

Comptroller

Democratic

CANDIDATES
DJanet T. Dudding 
DAngel Luis Vega 

Railroad Commissioner

Republican

CANDIDATES
RWayne Christian Incumbent
RSarah Stogner 

District-level races

Texas voters can vote in the U.S. House, State Board of Education, Texas Senate and Texas House runoff races that correspond with the district they live in. Find out if there are any runoff races in your district.

State Board of Education

District 1 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DLaura Marquez 
DMelissa N. Ortega 

District 2 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DPete Garcia 
DVictor Perez 

District 4 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DStaci Childs 
DCoretta Mallet-Fontenot 

District 13 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RKathryn Monette 
RA. Denise Russell 

U.S. House

District 1 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DVictor D. Dunn 
DJrmar “JJ” Jefferson 

District 7 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RTim Stroud 
RJohnny Teague 

District 15 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DRuben Ramirez 
DMichelle Vallejo 

District 21 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DRicardo Villarreal 
DClaudia Andreana Zapata 

District 24 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DDerrik T. Gay 
DJan McDowell 

District 28 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DJessica Cisneros 
DHenry Cuellar Incumbent

District 28 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RCassy Garcia 
RSandra Whitten 

District 29 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RJulio Garza 
RRobert Schafranek 

District 30 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DJasmine Crockett 
DJane Hope Hamilton 

District 30 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RJames “J. Frank” Harris 
RJames Rodgers 

District 32 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RAntonio Swad 
RJustin Webb 

District 35 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RDan McQueen 
RMichael Rodriguez 

District 37 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RRod Lingsch 
RJenny Garcia Sharon 

District 38 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DDuncan F. Klussmann 
DDiana Martinez Alexander 

Texas Senate

District 24 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RPete Flores 
RRaul Reyes 

District 27 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DMorgan LaMantia 
DSara Stapleton-Barrera 

Texas House

District 12 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RBen Bius 
RKyle Kacal Incumbent

District 17 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RStan Gerdes 
RPaul Pape 

District 19 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RJustin Berry 
REllen Troxclair 

District 22 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DChristian “Manuel” Hayes 
DJoseph Paul Trahan 

District 23 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RPatrick Gurski 
RTerri Leo Wilson 

District 37 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DRuben Cortez Jr. 
DLuis Villarreal Jr. 

District 52 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RCaroline Harris 
RPatrick McGuinness 

District 60 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RMike Olcott 
RGlenn Rogers Incumbent

District 61 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RPaul Chabot 
RFrederick Frazier 

District 63 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RBen Bumgarner 
RJeff Younger 

District 70 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DCassandra Garcia Hernandez 
DMihaela Elizabeth Plesa 

District 70 – Republican

CANDIDATES
REric J. Bowlin 
RJamee Jolly 

District 73 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RBarron Casteel 
RCarrie Isaac 

District 76 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DVanesia R. Johnson 
DSuleman Lalani 

District 84 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RDavid Glasheen 
RCarl Tepper 

District 85 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RStan Kitzman 
RPhil Stephenson Incumbent

District 91 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RStephanie Klick Incumbent
RDavid Lowe 

District 93 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RLaura Hill 
RNate Schatzline 

District 100 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DSandra Crenshaw 
DVenton C. Jones 

District 114 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DJohn Bryant 
DAlexandra Guio 

District 122 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RElisa Chan 
RMark Dorazio 

District 133 – Republican

CANDIDATES
RMano DeAyala 
RShelley Torian Barineau 

District 147 – Democratic

CANDIDATES
DJolanda Jones 
DDanielle Keys Bess 