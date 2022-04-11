Texas will hold its 2022 runoff elections May 24 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. In 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second. The winner will face the other major party nominee in that race, as well as possible Libertarian and Greenparty candidates. Independent and write-in candidates have until the summer to file their candidacies. Listed below are all of the candidates who will be on the ballot in the primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices.

Early voting runs from May 16-20. If you voted in a party primary in March, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. Voters who didn’t cast a ballot in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff. You can check out the results of the March 1 primary here.

You also may see county and local runoff elections on your ballot. Sample ballots for specific counties can be found through the list of county websitesmaintained by the Texas secretary of state’s office.

Statewide races

Every Texan voter can cast a ballot in statewide runoff races that include top state officials like the attorney general, lieutenant governor and railroad commissioner. There are four Democratic runoff races and three Republican races.

Attorney General

Democratic

CANDIDATES D Rochelle Garza D Joe Jaworski

Republican

CANDIDATES R George P. Bush R Ken Paxton Incumbent

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic

CANDIDATES D Michelle Beckley D Mike Collier

Land Commissioner

Democratic

CANDIDATES D Jay Kleberg D Sandragrace Martinez

Republican

CANDIDATES R Dawn Buckingham R Tim Westley

Comptroller

Democratic

CANDIDATES D Janet T. Dudding D Angel Luis Vega

Railroad Commissioner

Republican

CANDIDATES R Wayne Christian Incumbent R Sarah Stogner

District-level races

Texas voters can vote in the U.S. House, State Board of Education, Texas Senate and Texas House runoff races that correspond with the district they live in. Find out if there are any runoff races in your district.

State Board of Education

District 1 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Laura Marquez D Melissa N. Ortega

District 2 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Pete Garcia D Victor Perez

District 4 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Staci Childs D Coretta Mallet-Fontenot

District 13 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Kathryn Monette R A. Denise Russell

U.S. House

District 1 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Victor D. Dunn D Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson

District 7 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Tim Stroud R Johnny Teague

District 15 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Ruben Ramirez D Michelle Vallejo

District 21 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Ricardo Villarreal D Claudia Andreana Zapata

District 24 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Derrik T. Gay D Jan McDowell

District 28 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Jessica Cisneros D Henry Cuellar Incumbent

District 28 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Cassy Garcia R Sandra Whitten

District 29 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Julio Garza R Robert Schafranek

District 30 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Jasmine Crockett D Jane Hope Hamilton

District 30 – Republican

CANDIDATES R James “J. Frank” Harris R James Rodgers

District 32 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Antonio Swad R Justin Webb

District 35 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Dan McQueen R Michael Rodriguez

District 37 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Rod Lingsch R Jenny Garcia Sharon

District 38 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Duncan F. Klussmann D Diana Martinez Alexander

Texas Senate

District 24 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Pete Flores R Raul Reyes

District 27 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Morgan LaMantia D Sara Stapleton-Barrera

Texas House

District 12 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Ben Bius R Kyle Kacal Incumbent

District 17 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Stan Gerdes R Paul Pape

District 19 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Justin Berry R Ellen Troxclair

District 22 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Christian “Manuel” Hayes D Joseph Paul Trahan

District 23 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Patrick Gurski R Terri Leo Wilson

District 37 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Ruben Cortez Jr. D Luis Villarreal Jr.

District 52 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Caroline Harris R Patrick McGuinness

District 60 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Mike Olcott R Glenn Rogers Incumbent

District 61 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Paul Chabot R Frederick Frazier

District 63 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Ben Bumgarner R Jeff Younger

District 70 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Cassandra Garcia Hernandez D Mihaela Elizabeth Plesa

District 70 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Eric J. Bowlin R Jamee Jolly

District 73 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Barron Casteel R Carrie Isaac

District 76 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Vanesia R. Johnson D Suleman Lalani

District 84 – Republican

CANDIDATES R David Glasheen R Carl Tepper

District 85 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Stan Kitzman R Phil Stephenson Incumbent

District 91 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Stephanie Klick Incumbent R David Lowe

District 93 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Laura Hill R Nate Schatzline

District 100 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D Sandra Crenshaw D Venton C. Jones

District 114 – Democratic

CANDIDATES D John Bryant D Alexandra Guio

District 122 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Elisa Chan R Mark Dorazio

District 133 – Republican

CANDIDATES R Mano DeAyala R Shelley Torian Barineau

District 147 – Democratic