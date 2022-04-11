Texas will hold its 2022 runoff elections May 24 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. In 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second. The winner will face the other major party nominee in that race, as well as possible Libertarian and Greenparty candidates. Independent and write-in candidates have until the summer to file their candidacies. Listed below are all of the candidates who will be on the ballot in the primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices.
Early voting runs from May 16-20. If you voted in a party primary in March, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. Voters who didn’t cast a ballot in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff. You can check out the results of the March 1 primary here.
You also may see county and local runoff elections on your ballot. Sample ballots for specific counties can be found through the list of county websitesmaintained by the Texas secretary of state’s office.
Statewide races
Every Texan voter can cast a ballot in statewide runoff races that include top state officials like the attorney general, lieutenant governor and railroad commissioner. There are four Democratic runoff races and three Republican races.